7 Airbnbs to Book for DC’s Cherry Blossom Season

Cherry blossom season is officially here in DC, with peak bloom expected March 23 through 26. Tickets are now available for the Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs March 20 through April 21 this year. If you’re hoping to take in the sweet, pink scenery of the tree-lined Tidal Basin and enjoy the festival’s festivities, we’ve plucked out some of the best Airbnbs to book for your stay. From townhomes to English basements, these Airbnbs are all conveniently located near Metro stops, so you can easily experience DC’s most cherished springtime tradition.

A Chic Carriage House in Shaw

This two-story carriage house apartment is right in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood and just steps from the Shaw-Howard Metro stop (to get to the Tidal Basin, you can take Metro to L’Enfant Plaza and walk about a mile, or transfer to the Orange line and get off at the Smithsonian station for a shorter walk). The rental can host two guests, with one bedroom and one bath, and features a kitchenette, spiral staircase, and mid-century modern decor.

A Renovated Rowhouse in Logan Circle

This spacious Logan Circle rowhouse is just a block from the U Street Metro station. The home was built in 1878 and recently renovated to create a great balance of old-world-meets-new. The Airbnb can host up to six guests with three bedrooms and two and a half baths, and is a good choice for families.

A Renovated Rowhouse Near H Street

With 10-foot-high ceilings and exposed brick throughout its interiors, this renovated rowhouse is also a good place to stay if you’re visiting DC. It’s two blocks from H Street, Northeast—an area with restaurants and bars—with many forms of transportation are available, such as the Union Station and NoMa Metro stops, the city bus route, and Capital bike-share options. Just remember, if you’re traveling on the Red line, to transfer to the Orange or Green Line to get to the Tidal Basin. The home can accommodate up to six guests with three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

An English Basement in Adams Morgan

Along with seeing the cherry blossoms, you can also easily enjoy the Smithsonian Zoo at this English basement in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, known for its bars and eateries. The Airbnb can accommodate four guests, with one queen and one sofa bed, and is an excellent option for small families or couples.

A Window-Filled Apartment in Park View

This one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Park View is another great stay; it’s on the Green Line and is within walking distance to multiple hotspot gathering places, such as Midlands beer garden, St. Vincent wine bar, and the buzz-worthy bagel shop Call Your Mother. The rental can host up to two guests and includes a small kitchenette with a modern backsplash, a window-filled living space, and wallpapered accent walls.

A Spacious Red-Brick Rowhouse in Shaw

For larger parties, this renovated and historic red-brick rowhouse in Shaw accommodates up to ten guests, with two spacious bedrooms (one with a king and one with a queen) and a sofa bed in the living area, which also features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is also fully equipped for those who want to stay in and cook after spending their day taking in the sights. The rental is about a five-minute walk to the Green Line.

A Tastefully-Decorated English Basement near Bloomingdale

About a ten-minute walk to the Rhode Island Avenue/Brookland station (on the Red Line), this English basement is also available for cherry blossom season. It can host up to three guests and has a primary bedroom with a modern accent wall, plus a comfortable living space and a full kitchen.

