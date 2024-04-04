10 Great Airbnbs at Beaches Near DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

If you’re looking to trade the hustle and bustle of the city this summer for flip-flops and a suntan, a beach vacation may give you the salty fix you need. Luckily, Washington, DC, is close to a number of good beaches, including ones in the Outer Banks of North Carolina; Ocean City, Maryland; Virginia Beach; and Rehoboth and Bethany Beach, Delaware, making that desired trip an easy drive—if you time the traffic right, that is. Whether you’re looking for a weeklong stay with your family or a weekend getaway with friends or your partner, here are some great Airbnbs to check out, so you can book your stay today.

A Charming Pink Cottage in Virginia Beach, VA

This oh-so-charming pink cottage is just minutes from Virginia Beach’s oceanfront. The home can host up to seven guests, with three bedrooms, five beds, and two baths. It also includes a heated plunge pool, which is great for those who want to dip in after a full day at the beach.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Luxe Beach House in Duck, NC

This Airbnb in Duck, North Carolina, is made for large families. It features five bedrooms, nine beds, four baths, two kitchens, and a private pool. The home is fully renovated and is just a five-minute walk to the ocean (with private beach access) or a quick drive into town. The outdoor deck also provides scenic views of the sound, like a photo-worthy sunset during cocktail hour.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Geodesic Dome in Waves, NC

Built in 1971, this newly-renovated geodesic dome is great for those looking for a unique stay in the Outer Banks. The rental can host up to seven guests with four bedrooms, two baths, a fully-equipped kitchen, and comfortable living space. It also includes a wraparound deck and private yard.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Tiny Home in Kill Devil Hills, NC

Another out-of-the-ordinary stay is this tiny home in Kill Devil Hills. Despite its Outer Banks location, the bungalow evokes a West Coast vibe thanks to its mid-century decor and design. The one-bedroom, one-bath home is great for couples.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Condo Steps From the Sand in Ocean City, MD

For those looking to vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, Vagabond Surf House is a great choice. The three-bedroom, two-bath Airbnb is conveniently located near the beach and some of OC’s attractions, such as mini golf, restaurants, and more.

You can find more information about this rental here.

An Oceanfront Haven in Ocean City, MD

Want to wake up every day to the sound of waves crashing on the beach? This three-bedroom, two-bath oceanfront condo is located on top of a dune in North Ocean City. You’ll have direct beach access and, other than the pound of surf, relative quiet.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Retro Bungalow in Rehoboth, DE

This 1930s-style bungalow is just two blocks from Rehoboth Avenue, where you’ll find beach access and the boardwalk, as well as Delaware’s popular brewery, Dogfish Head. The cottage can host up to eight guests with three bedrooms, five beds, and two baths. It also has a killer backyard, which includes an in-ground pool, hot tub, gas fire pit, and lots of outdoor space.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Private Townhome in Bethany Beach, DE

Located on a private beach, this three-level townhome in Bethany Beach is a great choice for those looking for a quieter, more secluded stay. It can host up to eight guests with three bedrooms, six beds, and two and a half baths. The Airbnb is located within the Tower Shores community, which means it also has access to private tennis courts and a playground.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Beachy Two-Story Unit in Virginia Beach, VA

This two-story unit is just two blocks from Virginia Beach’s oceanfront boardwalk and is an ideal pick for couples or smaller families. It can host up to four guests with two bedrooms, two beds, and two baths and has access to a shared pool, corn hole, porch swings, and outdoor showers.

You can find more information about this rental here.

A Secluded Cottage in Corolla, NC

Surrounded by live oak trees and wild horses, this secluded Corolla cottage requires four-wheel drive to get to. The three-bedroom home is located on a dead-end sandy road in Carova Beach where neighbors are nowhere to be seen. Along with all that privacy, the home also offers a hot tub to relax in during your stay.

You can find more information about this rental here.