Visitors will no longer need to reserve a timed-entry pass to check out most of the Smithsonian museums starting on Tuesday, July 20. The two exceptions are the National Zoo and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which already required free tickets prior to the pandemic. While the Zoo will continue to scan passes for general admission, you’ll no longer need a separate reservation to visit our ever-popular, giant baby panda prince, Xiao Qi Ji.

If you’ve already reserved a timed-entry pass for a date after the policy goes into effect, feel free to scrap the ticket. Institutions will no longer be scanning passes—visitors can pop into a museum whenever they wish. In addition to the repeal of reservations, museums on the National Mall will be returning to their pre-pandemic hours of 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

The Smithsonian will continue to reopen its spaces throughout July and August. The Freer Gallery of Art and National Museum of African Art started welcoming visitors today, and the Air and Space Museum and Smithsonian Castle will open at the end of the month.

