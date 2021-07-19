News & Politics

Construction to Make Black Lives Matter Plaza Permanent Is Starting Today

Here's what the plaza will look like when the work is done.

Photograph by Dan Swartz.

Black Lives Matter Plaza is once again open only to pedestrians, starting today. All traffic lanes are closing to car traffic while the city undertakes work to make the plaza a permanent installation. Construction is expected to run through October.

Sidewalks and access to businesses will remain open during the project. But all northbound and southbound lanes will be closed on 16th Street NW between H and K streets NW.

While the lanes are closed, the District’s transportation department will install roadway pavers, bollards, and the permanent BLM mural. A rendering of the design, below, shows two exterior lanes for car traffic, and an interior pedestrian plaza sectioned off by the bollards.

A rendering of the BLM Plaza permanent installation. Photograph courtesy of DDOT via Twitter.

The Plaza was previously opened to traffic in March, and then paved over in May when the yellow paint began to fade.

