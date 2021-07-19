We invite you take life off pause and hit play at Omni Bedford Springs Resort, the ideal destination for you to reconnect with friends and family. From relaxing in our world-class Springs Eternal Spa to our magnificently restored golf course and outdoor adventures, your playlist is endless. New modern comforts meet original historic charm, complemented by spacious guest rooms and delectable dining venues. All just 2 hours from Washington DC. LEARN MORE.



RENEW THE SPIRIT OF FAMILY VACATIONS

Explore the outdoors with some great family fun and activities. Enjoy a guided nature hike around the resort, a dip in our historic pools, an Off-Road Vehicle Tour or fun games outside on our front lawn.

CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE



RELAX AND REFRESH

Springs Eternal Spa treatments are inspired by the resort’s eight natural mineral springs, first used by Native Americans for their healing properties. This famous resort was founded by Dr. John Anderson in 1796 and the discovery of the celebrated springs has brought travelers to the resort for centuries of wellness and relaxation.

CHOOSE YOUR TREATMENT



REINVIGORATE YOUR GOLF GAME

From the long drive to the short putt, our remarkable Old Course spans the work for three golf architectural masters – Donald Ross, Spencer Oldham, and A.W. Tillinghast. A round of golf on these historically significant tees is a must-play for golf enthusiasts of all levels to play to perfect your game.

CHOOSE YOUR TEE TIME