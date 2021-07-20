Capital One Arena Is Holding a Garage Sale of DC Sports Merch

Calling all DC sports fans! Want to stock up on some merch from your favorite teams? Head to the Capital One Arena on Friday, July 23.

The “summertime garage sale” will feature a variety of goodies from the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. Signed items from former players, t-shirts and posters will be on sale, as well as novelty items like lunchboxes, magnets and beer koozies. And if you’ve ever had the burning desire to own a DC-sports themed ice scraper or toiletry bag, apparently they’ll be up for grabs as well.

The sale comes after arena management decided to a little bit of cleaning up, according to Hunter Lochmann, Chief Marketing Officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Coming out of the pandemic and returning to our offices, we realized this was a good opportunity to clean out our closets, warehouses and storage areas,” Lochmann said in a press release. “As we ready Capital One Arena to re-open for a full capacity of fans for next season, we thought this would be a great way for our fans to swing by and pick up some great items and gifts, all benefiting a great cause.”

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, which offers funding and grants to local DC area nonprofits. Items’ sale price ranges from $1-$30, with only cashless payment accepted. Doors will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM.

