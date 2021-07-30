These DC-Area Restaurants and Bars Require Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination to Enter

This week the CDC announced new data showing how highly transmissible the Delta variant is, and DC officials reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all individuals. Now more and more Washington restaurants and bars have started to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for their customers and employees. Here’s a running list of venues that require a vaccine passport to enter. This list will continue to be updated.

2317 18th St. NW

Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.

2319 18th St. NW

Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.

111 Church St NW Suite 101, Vienna

Proof of vaccination required for limited indoor dining. Currently in effect.

1410 14th St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

1435 P St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

221 Tingey St SE

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.

221 Tingey St SE

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Currently in effect

913 U St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

1537 7th St NW

Proof of vaccination required to enter. In effect 8/6.

Join the conversation!