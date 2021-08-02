The National Museum of Women in the Arts Is Closing for a Long Time

The National Museum of Women in the Arts will close on Monday, August 9, for a two-year-long renovation project, which is set to begin this September.

The $66 million project includes enlarging galleries; creating a new learning center (with a library, research site, and education studio for workshops); and general updates, like improving technology and accessibility. The Great Hall and Mezzanine, which have become popular party and events spaces, are getting a refresh.

During renovations, the museum will offer online programs and events to continue its mission of championing women artists. The schedule includes art chats, virtual happy hours and conversations, and there are plans for off-site exhibitions.