Welcome to 2101 Connecticut – Washington’s Renowned Premier Cooperative

Welcome to 2101 Connecticut Avenue, Washington’s renowned premier cooperative, designed by Joseph Abel and George Santmyers in 1927. Opened as a high-end rental by BF Saul in 1928, it was converted to owned co-operative apartments in 1976. This pre-war Beaux Arts, 3-4BR/3BA Park Ave-style apartment is perfectly designed. It enjoys sunny east, south and north exposures from windows on three sides.

The gracious foyer opens to the gallery, a signature feature of 2101. From there, the public wing is central and on one side of the apartment, and the private bedroom wing is on the other side. The grand piano-sized living room features a fireplace. The entire apartment, including the kitchen and baths, was renovated in 2008.

The private bedroom wing includes two renovated baths and three bedrooms, one currently used as a den. The large, renovated eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters, a paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking cooktop, wall oven, wine fridge and Asko dishwasher.

Adjoining the kitchen is a den, which could be used as a 4th bedroom if desired. Laundry and an additional full bath are also in the kitchen wing. Completing this beautiful apartment is a large dining room and a sun room, full of windows, on the southeast corner of the apartment.

Address:

2101 Connecticut Ave NW, #66, Washington, DC 20009

3 BR/ 3 BA/ 2,900 SF (per floor plan)

Offered at $1,895,000

Contact:

Marin Hagen, marin@cbrealty.com, (202) 257-2339

Sylvia Bergstrom, sylvia@cbrealty.com