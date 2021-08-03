Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Nikole Hannah-Jones
After initially being denied tenure at UNC, the 1619 Project journalist will now teach at Howard.
Gerardo Parra
Cue “Baby Shark.” The player who brought fun to the Nats’ 2019 World Series run is back (and not a moment too soon).
Adrienne Arsht
The philanthropist is selling her house near Embassy Row, saying it lacks space for concerts. At $18.5 million, it’s currently DC’s priciest listing.
Patrick Gaspard
He’s taking over the Center for American Progress, one of the more influential think tanks in Biden-era DC.
Karen Pierce
The British ambassador took office as the pandemic hit—and will likely be a major convener as elite socializing restarts.
Images courtesy of subjects and wikimedia commons.
This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.