Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Nikole Hannah-Jones

After initially being denied tenure at UNC, the 1619 Project journalist will now teach at Howard.

Gerardo Parra

Cue “Baby Shark.” The player who brought fun to the Nats’ 2019 World Series run is back (and not a moment too soon).

Adrienne Arsht

The philanthropist is selling her house near Embassy Row, saying it lacks space for concerts. At $18.5 million, it’s currently DC’s priciest listing.

Patrick Gaspard

He’s taking over the Center for American Progress, one of the more influential think tanks in Biden-era DC.

Karen Pierce

The British ambassador took office as the pandemic hit—and will likely be a major convener as elite socializing restarts.

Images courtesy of subjects and wikimedia commons.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.