Where to Brunch Around DC for Summer Restaurant Week

DC Summer Restaurant Week is almost here, starting Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15. Diners can pick between 200-plus restaurants in the greater DC area for set menus and deals. Brunch is arguably the best bargain, as participating restaurants offer $22 menus and may throw in an afternoon drink. Here are our top picks.

Alta Strada

465 K St NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Enjoy an Italian brunch at Michael Schlow’s sister eateries with lots of options between pizzas, pastas, egg dishes, and more. The Mosaic District location also offers 25-percent off bottles of bubbly for brunch.

Brasserie Liberte

3251 Prospect St., NW

Head to Georgetown for a leisurely brunch at the modern French brasserie, which boasts a nice patio. Curate your three-course meal from a variety of options including a variety of Benedicts: traditional, smoked salmon, and vegetable Florentine.

Chiko

2029 P St., NW

This Dupont location of the tasty Chinese-Korean fast-casual is serving brunch. Menus aren’t online yet, but typically you’ll find dim sum-style dishes like pork and kimchi potstickers—to stay or go.

Duke’s Counter and Duke’s Grocery

3000 Connecticut Ave., NW;1513 17th St., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

These sibling gastropubs, which all offer the same Restaurant Week menus, are known for their decadent brunch burgers and English breakfast platters. If you want to make a day of it, Duke’s Counter is right near the National Zoo and Xiao Qi Ji, (plus deals are available for takeout if you’re in a rush to see the baby panda). All offer patio seating as well.

Lyon Hall

3100 N Washington Blvd., Arlington

Choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert from the regular brunch menu at this Alsatian-inspired restaurant—whether you’re in the mood for sweet brioche French toast or savory quiche Lorraine. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM, indoor and outdoor.

Ottoman Taverna

425 I St., NW

This Turkish restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes for its three-course brunch, including frittata, a beef-lamb sausage omelette, and white bean stew in the airy dining room or patio.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Dine on Georgian cuisine with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences at this Shaw restaurant, whose regular brunch menu includes khachapuri cheese breads, dumplings, egg dishes, and more. Note: the whole table must participate in Restaurant Week; indoor and patio dining available.

