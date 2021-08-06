Doug Emhoff and the Buttigieges Are Everywhere in DC

When the President or Vice President heads out to a DC restaurant, there’s no question they’re going to be spotted. But these days, three less obvious administration names generate almost as much excitement: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, his husband, Chasten, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Here’s a look at where they’ve been hanging out.

Doug Emhoff

Lincoln Memorial: Who needs a gym? Emhoff and his wife worked up a sweat jogging on the Lincoln Memorial steps.

Floriana: This Dupont Circle Italian restaurant erected a Biden/Harris–inspired Christmas tree, so the Second Couple went by to check it out (and pick up some takeout).

Shop Made in DC: Emhoff made a solo visit to this makers’ space at the Wharf, also stopping to admire a nearby crochet mural of Harris.

National Arboretum: The duo spent a spring Sunday at the plant-centric destination.

Centrolina: After attending the Pride parade, he and Harris had brunch at the downtown osteria.

The Cakeroom: Emhoff toured the Adams Morgan bakery and left with some German chocolate cake for his wife.

Immigrant Food: The fast-casual restaurant offers a dish called Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl—so obviously, that’s what Emhoff ordered.

Nationals Park: While Harris hosted a dinner for women senators at their residence, her husband headed to a Nats/Pirates face-off.

Atlas Brew Works: He also popped by this brewery when in the neighborhood for the game.

Le Diplomate: Emhoff and Harris joined the Bidens for bistro food and quality time after they all visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg

Wine & Butter: The Second Gentleman met up with Chasten for a coffee outside the Capitol Hill cafe. The spouses had gotten to know each other on the campaign trail.

Kramers: The pals ate lunch at the bookstore’s cafe. Emhoff bought a copy of Seth Rogen’s memoir.

Pete Buttigieg

Eastern Market: The Secretary of Transportation was spotted with Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Mission Navy Yard: Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grabbed tacos and beer at the Navy Yard cantina.

Pacers Running: He was seen snagging a pair of running socks at the Navy Yard store.

Fight Club: The sandwich shop sent out a press release touting Buttigieg’s visit. His order: a fried-chicken sandwich, mezcal punch, and churros.

William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center: Buttigieg swam some morning laps at the public pool in Eastern Market.

Bethesda Bagels: The schmear shop is just a block from DoT HQ.

Bluejacket: He dropped by the brewery with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Chasten Buttigieg

Capitol Hill Books: Chasten checked out the indie bookstore days after his husband’s confirmation.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg

Virginia Avenue Park: The couple took their rescue pups, Truman and Buddy, to play in the Southeast dog park.

The Duck & the Peach: Pete’s mother joined them for dinner at the New American restaurant.

Float DC: The pair celebrated their third anniversary on a picnic boat riding down the Potomac.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

