Pete Buttigieg on a boat at Float DC. Courtesy @chasten.buttigieg/instagram.
When the President or Vice President heads out to a DC restaurant, there’s no question they’re going to be spotted. But these days, three less obvious administration names generate almost as much excitement: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, his husband, Chasten, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Here’s a look at where they’ve been hanging out.
Doug Emhoff
Lincoln Memorial: Who needs a gym? Emhoff and his wife worked up a sweat jogging on the Lincoln Memorial steps.
Floriana: This Dupont Circle Italian restaurant erected a Biden/Harris–inspired Christmas tree, so the Second Couple went by to check it out (and pick up some takeout).
Shop Made in DC: Emhoff made a solo visit to this makers’ space at the Wharf, also stopping to admire a nearby crochet mural of Harris.
Doug Emhoff and the Buttigieges Are Everywhere in DC
Here are a bunch of the places where these social Washingtonians have been spotted.
When the President or Vice President heads out to a DC restaurant, there’s no question they’re going to be spotted. But these days, three less obvious administration names generate almost as much excitement: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, his husband, Chasten, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Here’s a look at where they’ve been hanging out.
Doug Emhoff
Lincoln Memorial: Who needs a gym? Emhoff and his wife worked up a sweat jogging on the Lincoln Memorial steps.
Floriana: This Dupont Circle Italian restaurant erected a Biden/Harris–inspired Christmas tree, so the Second Couple went by to check it out (and pick up some takeout).
Shop Made in DC: Emhoff made a solo visit to this makers’ space at the Wharf, also stopping to admire a nearby crochet mural of Harris.
National Arboretum: The duo spent a spring Sunday at the plant-centric destination.
Centrolina: After attending the Pride parade, he and Harris had brunch at the downtown osteria.
The Cakeroom: Emhoff toured the Adams Morgan bakery and left with some German chocolate cake for his wife.
Immigrant Food: The fast-casual restaurant offers a dish called Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl—so obviously, that’s what Emhoff ordered.
Nationals Park: While Harris hosted a dinner for women senators at their residence, her husband headed to a Nats/Pirates face-off.
Atlas Brew Works: He also popped by this brewery when in the neighborhood for the game.
Le Diplomate: Emhoff and Harris joined the Bidens for bistro food and quality time after they all visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg
Wine & Butter: The Second Gentleman met up with Chasten for a coffee outside the Capitol Hill cafe. The spouses had gotten to know each other on the campaign trail.
Kramers: The pals ate lunch at the bookstore’s cafe. Emhoff bought a copy of Seth Rogen’s memoir.
Pete Buttigieg
Eastern Market: The Secretary of Transportation was spotted with Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Mission Navy Yard: Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grabbed tacos and beer at the Navy Yard cantina.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Pacers Running: He was seen snagging a pair of running socks at the Navy Yard store.
Fight Club: The sandwich shop sent out a press release touting Buttigieg’s visit. His order: a fried-chicken sandwich, mezcal punch, and churros.
William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center: Buttigieg swam some morning laps at the public pool in Eastern Market.
Bethesda Bagels: The schmear shop is just a block from DoT HQ.
Bluejacket: He dropped by the brewery with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.
Chasten Buttigieg
Capitol Hill Books: Chasten checked out the indie bookstore days after his husband’s confirmation.
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
Virginia Avenue Park: The couple took their rescue pups, Truman and Buddy, to play in the Southeast dog park.
The Duck & the Peach: Pete’s mother joined them for dinner at the New American restaurant.
Float DC: The pair celebrated their third anniversary on a picnic boat riding down the Potomac.
This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.
Most Popular in News & Politics
A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs
Max and Erica Scherzer Are Covering Pet Adoption Fees for a Week at DC’s Largest Animal Shelter
8 Gripping Details From Time’s Cover Story on DC Cop Michael Fanone
Joe Manchin’s Houseboat: 5 Things
Do You Know Who Your DC Street Is Named After?
Washingtonian Magazine
August 2021: Burgers, Beer, Barbecue!View Issue
Subscribe
Get Us on Social
Get Us on Social
Related
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
August 2021: Burgers, Beer, Barbecue!
5 Things We Learned About Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s Life in DC
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
More from News & Politics
Anthony Fauci Will Headline This Year’s Atlantic Festival
DC Fitness Studios and Gyms Want to Require Proof of Vaccination, Not Masks
The Surprising Discovery of Hailu Mergia’s Great Lost Ethiopian Album
Photos: DC Residents Show Off Their Pandemic Tattoos
8 Gripping Details From Time’s Cover Story on DC Cop Michael Fanone
Several DC Theaters Will Require Vaccinations for In-Person Shows
Alexandria’s New Art Gallery, Galactic Panther, Features an ESP-Themed Exhibit
Where Do You Need to Mask Up in the DMV?