Washington Monument Closes to Repair Lightning Damage

The Washington Monument will be closed Monday while repairs are made after a lightning strike early on Sunday morning. The celestial intervention damaged the key-card system that allows National Park Service staffers to get into the building and call or send elevators, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst tells Washingtonian.

UPDATE: The Washington Monument will be closed today as we repair damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning’s lightning strike. #WashingtonDC https://t.co/HD6U35C66n — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 16, 2021

The monument is hit often by lightning—check out these dramatic images of strikes from 2021 and 2020.

