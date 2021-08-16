Washington Monument Closes to Repair Lightning Damage

The Washington Monument will be closed Monday while repairs are made after a lightning strike early on Sunday morning. The celestial intervention damaged the key-card system that allows National Park Service staffers to get into the building and call or send elevators, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst tells Washingtonian.

The monument is hit often by lightning—check out these dramatic images of strikes from 2021 and 2020.