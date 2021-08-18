News & Politics

Haha OMG the Georgetown Gondola Could Actually Happen

Written by
| Published on
Rendering of Gondola courtesy of Georgetown BID.

The District of Columbia has allocated $10 million to acquire a half-acre site near the “Exorcist Steps,” Washington Business Journal reports. Currently it’s home to a closed gas station, but it could be an excellent location for the eastern terminus of a gondola that takes passengers between Rosslyn and Georgetown, Alex Koma writes.

Sorry, the gondola could actually happen?

Related
Whatever Happened to the Georgetown Gondola?

The Arlington County Board sent a letter to gondola machers in 2017 saying, in effect, Thanks anyway: “Given our identified and pressing transportation needs, along with some ongoing concerns about the long-term value of the gondola, the Board is not in favor of any further funding of the gondola project,” former Board Chair Jay Fisette wrote.

Despite the brush-off, gondola proponents have continued to push the plan. Former Congressman Tom Davis, Wizards/Caps owner Ted Leonsis, and JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly wrote a Washington Post opinion piece urging local leaders to find a way to string cable cars across the Potomac.

The site could also be a charging station for electric cars, Georgetown BID CEO Joe Sternlieb tells Koma, or perhaps the location of a Georgetown Metro station at some point in the future.

If you’re a fan of the aerial option, the local publication ARLnow offers a “Gondola Now!” T-shirt that looks pretty snappy (full disclosure: I own one).

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day