4 DMV Businesses Working to Help Afghan Refugees

There are several ways to help the thousands of Afghan refugees who are headed to the DC area. Here’s what four local businesses are doing:

The Berliner

Georgetown beer hall the Berliner (3401 Water St., NW) is collecting donations of various items through August 27. From 10 AM to 5 PM on weekdays, you can come in to drop off items such as clothing, electronics, personal hygiene items, and school supplies (check out their list of recommended donations). The donated goods will be distributed to various organizations in the area, including Lutheran Social Services and the International Rescue Committee.

The Berliner, owned by the Popal Group, is also looking for volunteers who can help sort and distribute items.

Lapis

The Popal Group’s other restaurant, the Afghan dining room Lapis (1841 Columbia Rd., NW) in Adams Morgan, is also collecting donations through August 27, weekdays from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The restaurant says it still has a need for new items, such as pots, pans, underwear, gift cards, modest women’s clothing, and—urgently, it says—children’s clothing.

You can also volunteer your time to help sort through donations. Fatima Popal, the restaurant group’s co-owner, recently set up a new email specifically for volunteer inquiries: afghanrefugeesdc@gmail.com.

For the most updated information, follow Lapis on Instagram.

Ivy and Coney

Shaw bar Ivy and Coney (1537 Seventh St., NW) is donating all today’s profits (including pickup orders) to HIAS, a Jewish organization dedicated to helping refugees. Per their tweet, the raised funds will go toward providing refugees with “food, housing assistance, job training, [and] gender-based violence counseling,” among other necessities. The Erkiletian Family Foundation, a family-owned real estate business, will be matching the donations up to $5000.

Last night, the bar was able to raise $1400, according to co-owner Josh Saltzman. They are hoping to raise at least another $2,500 tonight.

OrangeTheory Fitness Georgetown

Today, the OTF (1815 Wisconsin Ave., NW) in Georgetown announced it will set up a donation area in their studio to help arriving refugees. The list of recommended items includes face masks, kitchen supplies, bedding, towels, home decor, and cleaning supplies. They will also collect menstrual products (but not tampons).

The donations will be sent to Lapis and the Berliner owners the Popal Group. Rina Suka, a sales associate at OTF and the daughter of refugees from Kosovo, says this third donation site will help with distribution and sorting efforts. OTF will be collecting items indefinitely.

Join the conversation!