10 New and Soon-to-Open Beer Destinations Around DC

Breweries, beer gardens, pubs, and more.

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

 

1. Aslin Filling Station

14th Street corridor

Virginia brewery Aslin plans to bring a family-friendly beer garden to DC’s 14th Street this fall. The auto-themed venue will feature 24 taps, Adirondack chairs, and picnic tables.

 

2. Pen Druid

Photograph by Brian Oh.

Sperryville, Va.

Beer snobs go out of their way to sip the wild-fermented beers and ciders from this destination brewery. Its new location near Shenandoah National Park is worth a drive for the stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains alone.

 

3. City-State Brewing Co.

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Edgewood

DC’s newest brewery, in a former freight-rail depot, boasts an arts venue for live music and events, arcade games, and beers such as the Equal Marriage dark wheat and the 8 Wards pale ale.

 

4. Prost

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Mount Vernon Square

The Bavarian beer hall serves up steins of German brews (plus schnapps and Jägermeister-spiked cocktails) alongside warm pretzels, poutine, and schnitzel. Dogs are welcome on the picnic-table-decked patio.

 

5. DC Brau

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Fort Lincoln

The District’s first modern-day brewery is celebrating its tenth anniversary. One new addition: an outdoor beer garden with picnic tables and, on weekends, food-truck fare.

 

6. Shelter

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Capitol Hill

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s new beer hall/garden at the Roost food hall highlights low-alcohol brews across 50 frequently rotating taps. Pair them with food ranging from sushi to pizza to tacos.

 

7. Mattie & Eddie’s

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Pentagon City

Chef Cathal Armstrong—formerly of Restaurant Eve and Eamonn’s—delivers an upgraded Irish pub where bartenders are trained to pour the perfect Guinness with creamy consistency and foamy head: “106 seconds if you’re doing it properly.” To go alongside: snack-size sausages wrapped in puff pastry.

 

8. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Ballston

The chain restaurant and bar opened a new outpost in Arlington last fall with more than 350 beers from 40 countries, plus flights and 40 rotating taps.

 

9. Other Half Brewing

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Ivy City

This Brooklyn-based transplant, co-owned by Washington natives, made its DC debut last fall. The brewery is famous for its IPAs, which you can sip from a 5,000-square-foot taproom or covered roof deck.

 

10. Zinnia

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Silver Spring

Takoma Beverage Co. owner Chris Brown is transforming the historic Mrs. K’s Toll House restaurant into a drink garden serving beers and wines on tap, alongside orange crushes and boozy popsicles, by late summer. An all-day cafe and fine-dining spot will follow.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

