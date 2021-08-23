Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Hiroshi Sugimoto

The Commission of Fine Arts has okayed his innovative redesign for the Hirshhorn Museum’s outdoor galleries.



Wes Unseld Jr.

The Wizards’ new coach hails from Washington Bullets royalty.



Heather Shaner

A lawyer who never imagined defending accused Capitol rioters, she made news by assigning clients a touchy-feely civics reading list.



J. Thomas Manger

The former top cop in Fairfax and Montgomery counties now has a tougher task: leading the embattled US Capitol Police.



Elle Mona’e

A Fort Washington native, she’s a star of the latest season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.