The Rounds, a zero-waste refill and delivery service for the stuff you use every day just launched in DC.

Designed as a local, sustainable alternative to Amazon, The Rounds is a new take on the traditional “milkman” model. They partner with local favorites like Compass Coffee and Seylou Bakery to keep your home stocked with everyday staples and local favorites, on autopilot.

Since launching just this month, The Rounds has already seen explosive growth from readers and neighbors across the District.

“We’re super excited by the initial response we’re seeing in DC, sustainable convenience really matters for people here,” says CEO Alex Torrey. “Our mission is to make everyday sustainable choices effortless, and at this rate things are looking really good.”

Washingtonian readers who sign up by August 31st get a free year of refills and deliveries with code DC at therounds.co/washingtonian.