DC’s Echostage Ranked Best Nightlife Venue in the World

Ready to hit the town in style? DC’s Echostage has been named the world’s best nightlife venue in a recent ranking.

The Northeast DC concert space and club, which opened in 2012, is the first venue in the United States to receive the number-one spot in electronic-music magazine DJ Mag’s reader-voted list of the world’s top 100 nightclubs. Since reopening post-pandemic, Echostage has hosted artists such as Tiesto and David Guetta for sets.

In honor of being ranked number one, the venue will host a free celebration event on September 24, as well as merchandise giveaways and 50-percent off all tickets to September shows.

The honor is especially meaningful considering the immense challenges for Echostage and the live-music industry posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Pete Kalamoutsos, president and CEO of Glow, the club at the venue.

“We are so proud of what we have built, and how Echostage has weathered one of the most difficult years in nightlife to emerge as the world’s best venue,” Kalamoutsos said in a press release. “In DC, Glow had built roots that are 20 years old, and it’s these roots, along with our loyal patrons and our hardworking staff, that have helped us create the best venue in the world.”

Upcoming events at Echostage include performances by EDM groups Cash Cash and Krewella. The venue requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination or of a negative test 72 hours prior to your show.

