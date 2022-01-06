News & Politics
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This November and December
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup of bashes, balls, and benefits
Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins, French ambassador to the US Philippe Étienne, and Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park.
Congressional Football Game at Audi Field | November 3
Screening of King Richard at theNational Museum of African American History & Culture | November 15
Secretly Gifting dinner for fashion designer Lele Sadoughi at Lyle hotel | November 10
Ciel Social Club preview party | November 4
Reception for Netflix’s Emily in Paris at Résidence de France | December 1
27th annual Prevent Cancer Foundation Gala at the National Building Museum | December 1
Opening reception for “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands” at the National Portrait Gallery | November 13
Wolf Trap’s “Bourbon & Bubbles” at the Pavilions at Wolf Trap | November 20
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share