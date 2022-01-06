News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This November and December

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup of bashes, balls, and benefits

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This November and December
Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins, French ambassador to the US Philippe Étienne, and Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

Congressional Football Game at Audi Field | November 3

Capitol Counsel partner Lyndon Boozer, Congressman Jimmy Panetta, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, and DC football great Gary Clark.

 

Screening of King Richard at theNational Museum of African American History & Culture | November 15

Venus Williams; Cora Masters Barry, founder of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center; and Ben’s Chili Bowl cofounder Virginia Ali.

 

Secretly Gifting dinner for fashion designer Lele Sadoughi at Lyle hotel | November 10

Serpentine Jewels founder and head jeweler Ali Galgano, Secretly Gifting cofounder Candace Ourisman, designer Lele Sadoughi, and Secretly Gifting cofounder Ashley Bronczek.

 

Ciel Social Club preview party | November 4

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright, Versus founder and president Vinoda Basnayake, and Congressman Andrew Garbarino.
Fox 5 reporter Sierra Fox, former Virginia congressman Jim Moran, and DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid.
Dewey Square Group principal Shawn Townsend and Echostage part owner and CEO Pete Kalamoutsos.

 

Reception for Netflix’s Emily in Paris at Résidence de France | December 1

Congressman Dusty Johnson with his scheduler, Alana Lomis.
Ruchi Bhowmik, vice chair of global public policy at EY, and US India Strategic Partnership Forum associate director Kriti Doval.

 

27th annual Prevent Cancer Foundation Gala at the National Building Museum | December 1

Gala co-chair Susanna Quinn, Whitfield Growdon, CNN correspondent René Marsh, and Campaign Legal Center senior director Kedric Payne.

 

Opening reception for “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands” at the National Portrait Gallery | November 13

National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet, actor and philanthropist Kate Capshaw, and poet Keith Yamashita.

 

Wolf Trap’s “Bourbon & Bubbles” at the Pavilions at Wolf Trap | November 20

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts president and CEO Arvind Manocha with Wolf Trap Foundation board member Anne R. Kline.
Jermaine Johnson (right), regional president for PNC Bank, greater Washington and Virginia, and Rae Ann Johnson.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

