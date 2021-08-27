Food

The World’s Greatest Cheese Pizza Is in DC? Apparently So

Andy's Pizza owner Andy Brown just won the International Pizza Competition

Written by
| Published on
Andy Brown with his International Pizza Challenge trophy. Photo courtesy of Andy's Pizza.
Andy Brown with his International Pizza Challenge trophy. Photo courtesy of Andy's Pizza.

A New York-style pizza won the top prize at the International Pizza Challenge on Wednesday—but the pie didn’t come from a Manhattan slice joint. Andy’s Pizza owner Andy Brown is behind the winning ‘za, impressing judges with a cheese pie on the menu at his DC and McLean pizzerias.

The 14-year-old pizza competition splits contenders into three categories: traditional, non-traditional, and pan. Brown clinched the top spot in the traditional category, also prevailing as the champion of the Northeast region. (Seriously, can someone please check on the New Yorkers?) Connoisseurs scored the pie on a variety of taste metrics, including crust, sauce, cheese, toppings, and overall taste. Brown’s prevailing pizza? Foldable slices of shredded cheese and red sauce layered on dough that ferments for 72 hours. The win garnered the pizzaioli a pie-shaped trophy and a $7,500 check.

Brown’s rise to pizza prizewinner follows the rapid expansion of his slice shop across the DC-area. The first Andy’s Pizza location opened in Tysons’ Urbanspace food hall at the end of 2018, later spreading to Shaw bar Echo Park, Navy Yard brewery Atlas Brew Works, and NoMa’s Streets Market. Pizzas are available by the slice or the whole pie.

 

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day