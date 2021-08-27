The World’s Greatest Cheese Pizza Is in DC? Apparently So

A New York-style pizza won the top prize at the International Pizza Challenge on Wednesday—but the pie didn’t come from a Manhattan slice joint. Andy’s Pizza owner Andy Brown is behind the winning ‘za, impressing judges with a cheese pie on the menu at his DC and McLean pizzerias.

The 14-year-old pizza competition splits contenders into three categories: traditional, non-traditional, and pan. Brown clinched the top spot in the traditional category, also prevailing as the champion of the Northeast region. (Seriously, can someone please check on the New Yorkers?) Connoisseurs scored the pie on a variety of taste metrics, including crust, sauce, cheese, toppings, and overall taste. Brown’s prevailing pizza? Foldable slices of shredded cheese and red sauce layered on dough that ferments for 72 hours. The win garnered the pizzaioli a pie-shaped trophy and a $7,500 check.

Brown’s rise to pizza prizewinner follows the rapid expansion of his slice shop across the DC-area. The first Andy’s Pizza location opened in Tysons’ Urbanspace food hall at the end of 2018, later spreading to Shaw bar Echo Park, Navy Yard brewery Atlas Brew Works, and NoMa’s Streets Market. Pizzas are available by the slice or the whole pie.

