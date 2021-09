The National Children’s Museum Is Finally Reopening Tomorrow

After 18 months, the National Children’s Museum will finally open to the public again. Starting tomorrow, September 2, the museum and science center will be open Thursdays through Sundays for a morning session (9:30 AM-12:30 PM) and an afternoon session (1:30-4:30 PM).

Visitor capacity will be limited, and guests will be encouraged to stay six feet away from others. All guests over the age of 2 must wear masks inside the museum. Tickets for all guests over the age of 1 are $15.95 and can be purchased on the museum’s website; you can’t visit without buying in advance. Admission is contactless.

The reopening is a long time coming. The museum used to be located at National Harbor, but shuttered there in 2015; it relocated to Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, but only had time for a soft opening of its new home in February of 2020 before the pandemic shut it down. During the long closure, it added several new attractions, including a Spotify-powered dance pod, an Artist-in-Residence program, and a gift shop.

Check out photos of a few of the new experiences:

The National Children’s Museum, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

