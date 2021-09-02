13 Labor Day Brunches and Takeout Specials Around DC

Looking to celebrate Labor Day by going out to eat? Or, sticking around home and cooking? Either way, there are lots of brunches and takeout packages to choose from.

Ambar

523 Eighth St., SE and 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Balkan restaurants’ unlimited brunch is available at both the Capitol Hill ($39.99/person) and Clarendon ($35.99/person) locations. The menu includes an almond-and-walnut-crusted fried chicken sandwich, prosciutto Benedict, and mixed berry mimosas. DC: 10 AM to 3 PM; Clarendon: 9:30 AM to 3 PM.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

This Georgetown French spot sticks to the classics (avocado toast, steak and eggs) when it comes to brunch. There’s also a chilled peach soup and the beef bourguignon skillet. Perhaps the most enticing draw? Its $35 mimosa kits, which include seasonal juices and a bottle of sparkling wine. 10 AM to 3:45 PM.

dLeña

476 K St., NW, Suite D

The Mexican newcomer in Mount Vernon Square is putting on a bottomless brunch. Guests have the option to get bottomless food ($30 per person), or bottomless food and drinks ($49). On the menu: birria tacos, enfrijoladas (scrambled eggs with black-bean sauce and cotija cheese), and a variety of mimosa options. 10 AM to 3 PM.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill sandwich joint’s brunch offerings include smoked brisket with pimiento cheese, ham jam, and a buttermilk biscuit, and fried chicken with a vanilla waffle (with bacon jam, maple syrup, and peanut butter). Mimosas are $10 each, but if you’re going to have more than just one, we suggest going for the $18 bottomless deal. 11 AM to 3 PM.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW; 1026 King St., Alexandria; 701 Wharf St., SW

All three locations of this seafood spot are doing brunch. You can wash down your oysters with … oyster shooters? Why not, it’s a holiday. 11 AM to 4 PM.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

To celebrate its newest flavor, Coffee & Doughnuts (made with District Doughnut cake doughnuts), these homegrown ice cream shops are giving away free funfetti donut holes to any customers who tries the new flavor. Saturday, September 4 to Monday, September 6, hours vary by location.

Lebanese Taverna

Pick-up available at multiple locations

Lebanese Taverna’s $79 grill kit provides enough food for about four people, including six uncooked chickens, four uncooked kafta kabobs, two pounds of potato salad, and more. Orders can be placed online. Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6; pick ups are at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions

Planning a barbecue? The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online delivery/takeout arm has a plethora of options: there’s Wagyu beef, whole smoked chickens, collard greens, and a s’mores kit. Available for pickup or delivery Thursday, September 2 through Saturday, September 4

Paraíso Taquería & Mezcaleria

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

You could go sweet, and order the strawberry requesón toast at this Capitol Hill Mexican spot’s brunch, or go savory with breakfast tacos or chilaquiles. Or bring a pal, and split them. Totally up to you. Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September, 6, 10:30 AM to 4 PM.

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle place’s brunch offerings include pork hash, a jackfruit sandwich, and a deep-fried pork chop. Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September 6, 11 AM to 3 PM.

Rose’s Luxury

717 Eighth St., SE

This Barracks Row destination’s catering arm, Rose’s at Home, is offering both takeout burger and lobster roll kits. You can order both kits for $205, or build your own ($35 to $95). Sides include Mexican corn salad and heirloom tomato salad, and there are enough supplies to make eight burgers or four lobster rolls. Order now for pick-up or delivery on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

Trummer’s Restaurant

7134 Main St., Clifton

The Clifton dining room lets you create your own nautical feast with a to-go shrimp boil. The offer is meant for four people, and for $184 ($46/person), you get three pounds of shrimp, two pounds of littleneck clams, assorted sides, and even the pot to cook it all in. Packages can be ordered through Saturday, September 4.

TTT

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

There’s nothing like a 25-cent cocktail— and the Clarendon and Silver Spring Mexican spots are serving just that for brunch. For $33.99, you get an all-you-can-eat spread that includes egg dishes, brunch tacos, crepes, and more. 10 AM to 3 PM.