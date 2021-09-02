Photos: Scenes of Tornado Destruction in Annapolis and Intense Flooding in Frederick

Most of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic got hit with some pretty intense storms Tuesday night and Wednesday as hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Ida made its way up the East Coast. In Maryland, Annapolis and Edgewater faced an uncharacteristically strong tornado that left destruction in its wake, and Frederick had intense flooding thanks to the deluge of rain. Here’s what the aftermath looks like.

Getting some photos of the Annapolis tornado damage. The roadway is West St. The house is Edgewater pic.twitter.com/YEIEK9YbCB — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) September 1, 2021

A scene of horror and beauty — tornado damage in Annapolis, Maryland with a brilliant double rainbow overhead. @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/QS2BJexovQ — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 1, 2021

Just after the tornado hit West Street in Annapolis. Shown from Joe Atkins pic.twitter.com/rVHeXRdula — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 1, 2021

Incredible flooding images at Baker Park in Frederick, MD. #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/bfmLPuuT07 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 1, 2021

Now: Baker Park in Frederick is prone to flooding but have never seen it like this ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ #weather #frederick #ida pic.twitter.com/17UZAFoIl4 — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) September 1, 2021

Ida Hits Frederick County. Press Release available on Facebook. Please continue to avoid travel. Photo Credit: Multiple FB users pic.twitter.com/STY3PQ9mUQ — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) September 1, 2021

