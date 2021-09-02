News & Politics

Photos: Scenes of Tornado Destruction in Annapolis and Intense Flooding in Frederick

See what the tail end of Hurricane Ida left in its wake.

Written by
| Published on
A view of West Street in Annapolis. Photograph courtesy of Anne Tate.

Most of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic got hit with some pretty intense storms Tuesday night and Wednesday as hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Ida made its way up the East Coast. In Maryland, Annapolis and Edgewater faced an uncharacteristically strong tornado that left destruction in its wake, and Frederick had intense flooding thanks to the deluge of rain. Here’s what the aftermath looks like.

 

 

 

 

 

Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

