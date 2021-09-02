You Can Snoop on Famous People’s Wills at DC Superior Court

If you’re curious about the deaths of historical figures, check out the Wills Project at the DC Superior Court building, an exhibit of 16 prominent Washingtonians’ wills. Here’s a peek at a few of the documents.
James Madison
1751–1836
What he left: Madison bequeathed most of his estate to his wife, Dolley, but also left $3,500 to universities as well as a walking staff, given to him by Thomas Jefferson, to Jefferson’s grandson.
Interesting detail: The fourth President wanted his Virginia corn mill to be sold to the American Colonization Society, which advocated for the migration of African Americans back to Africa.
Franklin Pierce
1804–69
What he left: The ex-President had an estate worth $72,000, including the value of his paintings and horses. It was divided among his brother’s family, a childhood friend’s kids, and Pierce’s landlady.
Interesting detail: He gave two swords to his nephew, along with a warning not to dishonor them if there was a need to defend the country.
Frederick Douglass
1817–95
What he left: Douglass’s second wife, Helen Pitts Douglass, inherited their house in Anacostia, $10,000 in cash, and assorted books, writings, and paintings.
Interesting detail: A court later ruled the will invalid due to an insufficient number of witnesses. The house went to his children—who later sold it to Helen.
Euphemia Lofton Haynes
1890–1980
What she left: The first African American to earn a math PhD bequeathed $700,000 to her alma mater, Catholic University.
Interesting detail: Her will specifies that part of the money be used to fund a faculty chair at Catholic’s School of Education. It’s still going strong.
This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter
Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.
You Can Snoop on Famous People’s Wills at DC Superior Court
An exhibit spotlights documents from the likes of Frederick Douglass.
If you’re curious about the deaths of historical figures, check out the Wills Project at the DC Superior Court building, an exhibit of 16 prominent Washingtonians’ wills. Here’s a peek at a few of the documents.
James Madison
1751–1836
What he left: Madison bequeathed most of his estate to his wife, Dolley, but also left $3,500 to universities as well as a walking staff, given to him by Thomas Jefferson, to Jefferson’s grandson.
Interesting detail: The fourth President wanted his Virginia corn mill to be sold to the American Colonization Society, which advocated for the migration of African Americans back to Africa.
Franklin Pierce
1804–69
What he left: The ex-President had an estate worth $72,000, including the value of his paintings and horses. It was divided among his brother’s family, a childhood friend’s kids, and Pierce’s landlady.
Interesting detail: He gave two swords to his nephew, along with a warning not to dishonor them if there was a need to defend the country.
Frederick Douglass
1817–95
What he left: Douglass’s second wife, Helen Pitts Douglass, inherited their house in Anacostia, $10,000 in cash, and assorted books, writings, and paintings.
Interesting detail: A court later ruled the will invalid due to an insufficient number of witnesses. The house went to his children—who later sold it to Helen.
Euphemia Lofton Haynes
1890–1980
What she left: The first African American to earn a math PhD bequeathed $700,000 to her alma mater, Catholic University.
Interesting detail: Her will specifies that part of the money be used to fund a faculty chair at Catholic’s School of Education. It’s still going strong.
This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter
Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.
Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Scary Scenes of Flooding Around DC After Last Night’s Insane Rain From Hurricane Ida
It Was One Wet Hot Vax Summer at Seacrets
After Series of Violent ATM Kidnappings, a 14-Year-Old Is Arrested
Photos: Scenes of Tornado Destruction in Annapolis and Intense Flooding in Frederick
DC Is About to Have Some Wild Rain Thanks to the Remnants of Hurricane Ida
Washingtonian Magazine
September 2021: RememberView Issue
Subscribe
Get Us on Social
Get Us on Social
Related
Think You Know DC Music? A Huge New Compilation Reveals Treasures From a Bygone Era.
What History Tells Us About Trump’s Reelection Chances
Woman-Owned Skateboard Shop Spacycloud Is Booming After All the Olympic Excitement
Who Can Fix the Capitol Lawn? Golf-Course Experts, Obviously.
More from News & Politics
Looking for Cheap Blue Crab? Buy a Plane Ticket to France
QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Will Plead Guilty in DC Federal Court on Friday
Parents Will Soon Be Able to Drop off Their Kids at Ivy City’s Massive Playspace the Lane
What Will It Mean for DC, Maryland, and Virginia if Roe v. Wade Is Repealed? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Sweetgreen Co-Founder Claims “No Vaccine Will Save Us” From Covid—But Salads Just Might
Photos: Scenes of Tornado Destruction in Annapolis and Intense Flooding in Frederick
After Series of Violent ATM Kidnappings, a 14-Year-Old Is Arrested
The National Children’s Museum Is Finally Reopening Thursday