School may have started, but there’s still time to cool off in DC’s spray parks this month. All of DC’s water playgrounds—except for Langdon Splash Park—will stay open through Sunday, September 26. The popular public splash zones were originally set to close on Labor Day.

The 33 spray parks will be open seven days a week from 11 AM to 5 PM. Meanwhile, the last of DC’s open public outdoor pools will close as planned on Labor Day.

Check out a map of all of DC’s spray parks and public pools here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!