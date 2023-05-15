Some of DC’s Spray Parks Are Opening Today

Summer is officially coming: The city’s spray parks are back starting today. Last week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that some spray parks in all eight wards would open early. Normally, they open Memorial Day weekend.

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s summer programming will also open this week on a first-come, first-served basis. Aquatic programming registration opens at 12 PM on May 16, and registration for all other programming (team sports and fitness classes) opens at 12 PM on May 17. You can make an account beforehand to speed up the process on registration day.

Here’s a list of the spray parks opening today. They’ll operate from 12 to 4 PM daily. The rest of the city’s spray parks will open by May 27. You can check out a full list of the spray parks here.

Columbia Heights CC Spray Park, 1480 Girard St., NW

Harrison Spray Park, 1330 V St., NW

Park at LeDroit Spray Park, 319 Oakdale Pl., NW

Kennedy Spray Park, 1401 7th St., NW

Chevy Chase Rec Spray Park, 5500 41st St., NW

Guy Mason Spray Park, 3600 Calvert St., NW

Macomb Spray Park, 3409 Macomb St., NW

Lafayette-Pointer Spray Park, 5900 33rd St., NW

Petworth Spray Park, 801 Taylor St., NW

Edgewood Spray Park, 301 Franklin St., NE

Turkey Thicket Spray Park, 1100 Michigan Ave., NE

Watkins Spray Park, 420 12th St., SE

Fort Davis Spray Park, 1400 41st St., SE

Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue, Division & Foote Sts., SE

Marvin Gaye Spray Park, 15 61st St., NE

Fort Greble Rec Center, Martin Luther King Jr Ave. & Elmira St., SW

Join the conversation!