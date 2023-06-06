Beach Gear for Your Summer Getaway

The TikTok-Made-Me-Buy-It Bathing Suit

TA3 first showcased its “mega sculpting” swimsuits on Shark Tank, and now the brand is all over social media. The corset-esque suits come in various colors, three lengths, and 11 styles, from the “Lifty” to the “Plungey,” and while they’re not cheap—most are $178—they’re getting great reviews.

Suits start at $158 TA3 Swim Shop Now

A Beach-Legal Umbrella

Non-umbrella beach shades are popular, but they’re a no-go at Bethany and Rehoboth, both of which banned beach tents, canopies, and other shade structures (except those designed for infants) in 2017. Traditional umbrellas are allowed. If you want something beyond a classic Tommy Bahama, there’s the beachBUB All-In-One Umbrella System, which reportedly is easy to set up and can withstand winds of up to 44 miles an hour. In just its second year on the market, it tops a lot of best-of lists and has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with more than 3,500 reviews.

$157 at Amazon Shop Now

The Backpack Cooler

Corkcicle’s Eola Bucket Cooler Bag fits 12 cans, or eight cans and two wine bottles (ahem, not that you’d be taking wine to these beaches, where alcohol is prohibited), and its backpack-­style design frees your hands for carrying Boardwalk Fries and other beachy goodies. The chic, vegan-leather exterior comes in seven colors.

$160 at Corkcicle Shop Now

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

