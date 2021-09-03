Today at 11: Chat with Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, September 3 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Need Labor Day weekend ideas? Curious about the restaurant openings she’s most excited about this fall? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Happy long weekend—we’re almost there. Jumping right into your questions today; leave ’em in the form below, the chat transcript shows up underneath.

Ann: Sorry folks, hang tight. Having a technical issue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…