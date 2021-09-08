Food

Popular Pierogi Ghost Kitchen Goes Brick-and-Mortar with Three VA Locations

Rogi (formerly Zofia's Kitchen) sets up shop in Ballston, Leesburg, and Tysons for creative dumplings and deli fare.

Rogi, a fast-casual pierogi and deli concept, will operate three restaurants in Virginia. Photography courtesy of Rogi

Sometimes a craving turns into a business plan. That’s the story of Rogi (nee Zofia’s Kitchen), a pandemic- and hunger-born pierogi ghost kitchen that’s in the process of expanding to three counter-order locations in Northern Virginia. Chef/owner Ed Hardy catered a request from a friend last fall who was craving pierogi, a specialty in his native Chicago, and couldn’t find any satisfying DC-area options. What started as a favor turned into a popular takeout and delivery concept run out of Cookology in Arlington, where Hardy was an instructor. And the rest is stuffed dumpling history.

The rebranded Rogi restaurant currently operates out of a kiosk in the Ballston Quarter food hall, where it set up shop in December. Another counter-order location will open in Leesburg’s Chefscape food hall and culinary incubator on Friday, September 10. Hardy is also planning a Tysons branch in the Urbanspace food hall at Tysons Galleria shopping mall, which will likely open by the end of the year.

At all locations, diners will find a menu of globally-inspired pierogi with dipping sauces, sandwiches, and fun snacks like latke doughnuts—reflective of Hardy’s eclectic resume, which runs the gamut from Bacon N’ Eds food truck owner to finer-dining positions with Marcus Samuelsson and Danny Meyer in New York.

House-made pastrami reuben. Photograph courtesy of Rogi. 

With the rebrand and expansion, Hardy says he’s tweaked the concept to be “part pierogi shop, part modern deli that’s an homage to great Pittsburgh and Chicago delis.” New sandwich items include a house-braised pastrami Reuben or a grilled cheese on marble rye with gouda, apples, and tangy mustard. And of course, new dumplings. Currently the menu stars pierogi stuffed with fillings inspired by loaded baked potatoes, crab dip, or an everything lox bagel. Joining the lineup are a French dip-style pierogi with caramelized onions, herbs, gruyère, and a beef stroganoff dipping sauce. There’s also an Indian samosa-style dumpling and a dessert spiced apple concoction covered with oat crumble and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Latke doughnuts, a fun deli-style side at Rogi. Photograph courtesy of Rogi.

Diners can order the menu items to stay or go, and also get delivery through third party services (check the website for hours and availability). The new Leesburg location is hosting a variety of specials and events this weekend for the opening, including a tap takeover/pierogi pairing with Old Ox Brewery and live music.

Rogi. 4238 Wilson Blvd., #145, Arlington; 1602 Village Market Blvd SE, #120, Leesburg. Tysons location coming soon. 

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

