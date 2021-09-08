The “Back to the Future” DeLorean Is Parked on the National Mall

Until tomorrow, you can see the 1981 DMC DeLorean in front of the US Capitol: That’s right, the annual Cars at the Capital exhibit, which celebrates automotive history, began last Friday and runs until September 30. The event showcases the National Historic Vehicle Registry’s newest inductees in a glass display case where you can learn more about famous automobiles.

Starting Friday, the featured car will be the 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the “Black Ghost,” a legend in Detroit street-racing. Week 3 will feature the 1921 Duesenberg Straight Eight, a Harding-era muscle car. The final week belongs to the 1979 Lamborghini Countach Tara Buckman and Adrienne Barbeau drove in The Cannonball Run.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation hosts the event through its partnerships with the US Department of the Interior, archives from the Library of Congress, and the Historic American Engineering Record.