Visit Select Museums for Free on Saturday Thanks to the Smithsonian

The Smithsonian’s popular Museum Day is back for its 17th installment on Saturday, September 18. There are five participating museums in DC, and more than 60 between Maryland and Virginia—some of which you may have never even heard of, such as the Baltimore Lithuanian Museum.

Museum Day allows visitors free entry to select museums across the country. All you have to do is download a free ticket to the museum of your choosing—but choose wisely, because each email address can only receive one ticket, and that ticket is only good for one person.

Here are a few of the museums to choose from:

DC

Maryland

Virginia

This year’s theme, Experience America, celebrates museums reopening after being closed for an extended period due to the pandemic.

You can browse all of the participating museums and download your free ticket here.