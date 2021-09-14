Photos: Pro-Choice Protesters Demonstrate at Brett Kavanaugh’s House

Roughly 50 pro-choice demonstrators marched to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house last night to speak out against the court’s decision not to block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban and demand Kavanaugh resign. Led by protest group ShutDown DC, the protesters marched a half mile from Chevy Chase park to Kavanaugh’s house in the neighborhood, arriving around 7 PM and leaving around 8 PM.

Nearly a dozen police officers were stationed around Kavanaugh’s property, and many neighbors came out into the street or sat on their porches to take in the scene. The neighborhood was mostly supportive of the protesters, with one man even raising his glass of red wine in salute as the marchers passed through.

Group speakers talked about their personal abortion stories and the history of reproductive rights in the United States, and led chants like “My body, my voice,” and “When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back.” The event was peaceful, and there were no altercations or arrests at the scene. Here’s what the event looked like.

