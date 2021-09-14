Where Did DC-Area Colleges Rank on This Year’s Best Colleges List?

US News & World Report dropped its annual “Best Colleges” list yesterday and DC-area schools made appearances across the ranking. The index takes into account 17 different metrics, including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, and undergraduate academic reputation.

DC’s highest ranking university is Georgetown, clinching the 23rd spot on the list in a tie with the University of Michigan. In addition to the Hoyas, three more local colleges ranked within the top 100 schools. George Washington University is number 63, moving up three slots from last year’s placement. Meanwhile, American University (number 79) and historically Black college Howard University (number 83) moved in reverse, dropping three spots each on the 2022 list. Rounding out the city’s scholastic institutions are Gallaudet University at number 127 and Catholic University at number 136.

Schools in neighboring Maryland and Virginia also made a showing. In fact, the only local school to crack the top ten is Johns Hopkins University: The Baltimore school garnered ninth place in a four-way tie. Over in College Park, the University of Maryland dropped one spot to number 59. Categorized within the list of National Liberal Arts Colleges, the United States Naval Academy earned the sixth spot among liberal arts institutions. The University of Virginia just landed within the top 25 schools, sliding into the 25th spot. William & Mary was not far behind at 38, followed by Virginia Tech (number 75), and Fairfax’s George Mason University (number 148).

Read the full list here.

