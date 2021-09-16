A New Shaw Spot Aims to Upgrade the Classic Late-Night Jumbo Slice

Late-night eating options have been slow to return, but a new Shaw spot is getting in on the after-hours jumbo slice game. Sliced and Brewed aims for its pizza to be a notch above your average sloppy drunk version, with a housemade marinara sauce using roasted tomatoes and fresh basil. The carryout restaurant takes such pride in the sauce that it’s jarred up and available for sale.

The takeout joint (with patio) does a lot more than jumbo slices for going-out crowds. It’s also got regular pizzas (available in three sizes), smash burgers, barbecue, wings, and more. Breakfast and lunch launch next week. And a version of the menu, paired with local beers, will soon be available at an upstairs lounge dubbed “SB.”

Sliced & Brewed comes from catering chef Daoud Harris and former hotel sales manager Ashley Blake, who joined forces during the pandemic to open a “speakeasy”-style venue hidden inside Georgetown Italian restaurant Flavio. Tasting Room Georgetown initially launched with a prix-fixe menu and all-you-can-eat taco nights, but has since scaled back to private events and pop-ups.

For their latest venture, Harris and Blake connected with restaurateurs Martha and Tom Zemenfes, who were operating their own pizza spot in the Shaw location pre-pandemic. “They were looking for some to come in and say, ‘Hey, this our vision, let’s rebrand,'” Blake says. “They said do whatever you want.”

Sliced & Brewed will begin opening at 10 AM next week with breakfast sandwiches and coffee in the mornings. In the meantime, you’ll find buttermilk-fried chicken tenders, cheese steaks, and mozzarella sticks, but also healthier options like salads and veggie wraps. The pizzas, including the jumbo slice, come with toppings like 12-hour smoked brisket. Housemade mumbo sauce and barbecue sauce are also bottled up and sold to-go.

Sliced & Brewed. 1915 Ninth St., NW. 202-299-0225. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 PM to 2:30 AM, Thursday through Sunday 5 PM to 3:30 AM.

Join the conversation!