Built in 1840, this historic gem is a picture-perfect single-family home brimming with timeless charm and character. Sophistication and comfort are embodied throughout the living and entertaining spaces. The gorgeous living room features dramatic 11 foot ceilings, 12 over 12 windows, a handsome marble fireplace, original entrance doors and pine floors.

The inviting dining room with wainscoting, crystal chandelier, and fireplace is a lovely setting for gatherings.

Create culinary delights in the renovated chef’s kitchen graced by marble countertops and backsplash, designer lighting, and top-of-the-line appliances. The casual eating counter overlooks the outdoor area.

Upstairs, accessed by front and rear staircases, you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated baths, and a sitting room with an original fireplace. The sunny primary bedroom retreat is three windows wide with original shutters featuring a walk-in custom designed closet and a spa-like bath with a seamless glass shower and claw foot tub. Additional top floor bedrooms and/or an office with custom built-ins provide comfortable accommodations for guests. The lower level is a wonderful family room with TV space and a separate workspace with bookshelves. A delightful brick patio is an ideal space for coffee or cocktails. Prime Old Town location, one block from King Street, Market Square, and a short walk to many fine restaurants and interesting shops.

Address: 202 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

McEnearney Associates

“The Face of Old Town Real Estate”

703-627-5421

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com