Photos: Thursday’s Flash Floods Turned Metro Stations Into Waterfalls and Streets Into Rivers

Washington’s summer of extreme weather isn’t over yet. Rain piled up around the DC area during Thursday’s storms, leading to some pretty crazy scenes.

New waterfall features added to the DC Metro. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/DPQqxRVrLQ — 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘆 (@mnolangray) September 16, 2021

Major flooding at the Braddock Road Metro in Alexandria with at least one vehicle isolated. Streets have turned into rivers. Tune to @fox5dc for the latest. pic.twitter.com/X87XxiWDEN — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 16, 2021

Insane flash flooding earlier this afternoon at Columbia Pike and S Greenbrier St in Arlington. A car was stuck in the middle of the floodwater. @wusa9

🎥: Edgar Sabalu pic.twitter.com/rpTxuClv5Q — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) September 16, 2021