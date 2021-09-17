News & Politics

Photos: Thursday’s Flash Floods Turned Metro Stations Into Waterfalls and Streets Into Rivers

Seems like the DC area is under water an awful lot these days.

Written by
| Published on
Columbia Pike and South Greenbrier Street in Arlington, from video posted by Matthew Torres on Twitter.

Washington’s summer of extreme weather isn’t over yet. Rain piled up around the DC area during Thursday’s storms, leading to some pretty crazy scenes.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Maya Pottiger
Maya Pottiger

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day