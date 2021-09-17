Photos: Thursday’s Flash Floods Turned Metro Stations Into Waterfalls and Streets Into Rivers

Washington’s summer of extreme weather isn’t over yet. Rain piled up around the DC area during Thursday’s storms, leading to some pretty crazy scenes.
New waterfall features added to the DC Metro. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/DPQqxRVrLQ
— 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘆 (@mnolangray) September 16, 2021
Major flooding at the Braddock Road Metro in Alexandria with at least one vehicle isolated. Streets have turned into rivers. Tune to @fox5dc for the latest. pic.twitter.com/X87XxiWDEN
— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 16, 2021
Dupont circle right now…@WashProbs @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/RS3weslipH
— Marina Barakatt (@MarinaBarakatt) September 16, 2021
I always wanted to live on the water… @worthcivils @DrainALX pic.twitter.com/CMn0abLoJm
— Liz Gaskins Civils (@LizGaskins) September 16, 2021
Holy water Batman #Weather #rain #flashflooding @nbcwashington @dougkammerer @amelia_draper pic.twitter.com/dFnCW3yGbN
— NBCPhotog (@bforte22) September 16, 2021
Insane flash flooding earlier this afternoon at Columbia Pike and S Greenbrier St in Arlington. A car was stuck in the middle of the floodwater. @wusa9
🎥: Edgar Sabalu pic.twitter.com/rpTxuClv5Q
— Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) September 16, 2021
Car buried underneath flooded road – constitution Ave nw @capitalweather @7NewsAlex @cnn @fox5dc @nbcwashington @wusa9 @StormHour @dcmdvaweather @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/iYSaosEVb4
— Chris Fukuda | Photographer | DMV Wx (@Chris_FukudaWx) September 16, 2021