It’s a full-blown “FestiFall” at National Harbor this season! Well-known in the DC area for its culinary prowess, retail offerings and breathtaking hotels/resorts, this waterfront destination’s Fall calendar is chock-full of unique events and celebrations.

Cooler weather is finally here, which means there’s no better time to get outside and take in the fresh air. That’s what FestiFall is all about at the harbor: tasty food, special events and good times—all with comfortable, open-air settings.

Between events like CultureFest and Célébrez en Rosé, celebrations of music, food, drinks and culture, FestiFall is already well underway. But if you missed out on those, don’t worry! There are plenty of upcoming reasons to get dressed up and hit the harbor.

Here are three you should definitely check out.

National Wine & Food Festival — Saturday, Sept. 25

This is an all-you-care-to-taste affair. With over 100 different international and local wines, craft beers, and craft spirits, the 12th Annual National Wine & Food Festival is back to bring all of Metro DC’s foodies and alcohol connoisseurs together.

Guests here can expect live music all day long, food from DC’s hottest restaurants and legendary food trucks, and an incredible selection of alcohol to drink. The craft beer experience at this festival can’t be understated, especially since most wine festivals focus on the titular beverage type.

Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival — Sat/Sun, Oct. 16/17

To no one’s surprise, this once single-day event has grown so sharply in popularity, they added a second day.

The Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival is an exclusively 21+ event and includes unlimited wine, beer, tequila, cider and non-alcoholic drink tastings, as well as the region’s best taquerias and taco trucks. With other indulgent pavilions for things like fresh, hand-made guacamole, churros and margaritas, this is a National Harbor favorite that draws locals and travelers alike.

Washington DC Hot Cider Hustle 10K & 5K — Saturday, Nov. 6

Cross the finish line, fill your mug with cider and get in the festive spirit. This chip-timed 10K or 5K is perfect for both casual activity-seekers and dedicated runners, with the promise of tasty seasonal treats at the end. This event takes place in several cities across different dates, but National Harbor is the best location to bundle up, break in your best running shoes and run for a good cause, competition, or just for fun.

Speaking of causes, this year’s Hot Cider Hustle event charity is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC. They proudly help ease the hardship of children’s illnesses of families through dedicated programs in the region.

* * *

If those upcoming FestiFall events sound fun, don’t forget to check National Harbor’s calendar every now and then. They’re constantly updating it with fun events for families, couples and even specials for larger gatherings like weddings and corporate events.

Take advantage of seasonal specials to make the most out of your staycation, weekend trip or spontaneous overnight visit.