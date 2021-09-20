Abandoned Baby Cheetah Cub Is Being Raised by Smithsonian Staff for Now

A male cheetah cub is being raised by Smithsonian staff after being abandoned by his mother. The cub was born in a litter of three on September 16, but the other two were stillborn. Zookeepers had to step in to ensure his survival.

The cub is being cared for at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia. Staff monitors him around the clock, feeding him formula every two to three hours.

He will be under the care of the staff until a cheetah at another accredited zoo gives birth, which will happen in the coming weeks. At that point, the baby cheetah cub will be introduced to her litter as a foster.