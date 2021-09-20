LuminoCity Festival is coming to Northern Virginia this holiday season and is a must-see experience for all ages.

Looking for fun-filled activities to help get you into the holiday spirit this year? While the pandemic has made it challenging to celebrate the holidays, LuminoCity is providing a safe way to “light up” the holiday season in the DMV area. For the first time ever, the LuminoCity Festival will be taking place in two locations, one in Long Island, New York, and one in our very backyard of Vienna, Virginia! “As one of the only expansive holiday experiences to safely open in 2020, it was an honor for us to bring some hope and joy to many individuals and families last year,” says Xiaoyi Chen, CEO of LuminoCity. Adding, “For 2021, we hope to inspire even more with our theme, ‘Shine Again,’ and create an unforgettable and joyous holiday event that everyone can share with their loved ones.”

Running from October 15, 2021, to January 2, 2022, LuminoCity’s holiday light show will take place at Roer’s Zoofari in Northern Virginia and will be an immersive experience Washingtonians should definitely check out. Especially, if you love dazzling light-art displays! Those who purchase tickets will be able to witness the petting zoo transform into a wonderland of lights as they are guided around by Lumi, the LuminoCity mascot.

This year’s festival also has a brand new exhibit called “Lumi’s Utopia” that has been literally causing a buzz throughout town. The exhibit will feature artwork from six young artists who competed in Lumi’s children’s art event, which took place last summer. The winners from the event will have their 2D drawings brought to life as glowing 3D light-art sculptures and it will be exciting to see for everyone.

To help keep guests safe, the outdoor festival will be a timed-entry event with admission tickets priced between $22 to $76. For those who want to learn more about the event or purchase their tickets now, check out LuminoCity’s website for more information.