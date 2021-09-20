Outdoor Comedy, Anderson Cooper’s New Book, and Live Music: Things to Do in DC, September 20-22

Hey y’all!

We’ve got a comedy show at President Lincoln’s Cottage, a book talk with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and live music at the Wharf.

Summer may be ending this week, but the fun will continue!

Here’s what you should check out this week:

A modern twist: Penn Quarter’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre is taking Richard III to high school in Teenage Dick, a dark comedic re-telling of Shakespeare’s Richard III. Richard wants to take revenge on his high school bullies by winning senior class president, but his scheming and plotting makes him contemplate the consequences of being spiteful. Monday 9/20 through Sunday 10/17; Tickets start at $20 (pay-what-you-will tickets are available), buy tickets here.

Breaking barriers: Cinema Art Bethesda is hosting a week-long virtual streaming of award-winning Macedonian film God Exists, and Her Name is Petrunya. The film explores the misogynistic nature of religion and tradition through the story of a woman who wins a local contest, but receives backlash because the contest was traditionally reserved for men. The theater will have a virtual post-film discussion for viewers to talk about the movie and its themes at the end of the week. Tuesday 9/21 through Sunday 9/26; $8, learn more here.

Laughter is the best medicine: President Lincoln’s Cottage and DC Improv are bringing comedy to Abraham Lincoln’s front yard with the Two Faces Comedy series. This week’s show will honor one of the reasons that the Lincolns moved to the Cottage in Fort Totten: the loss of their young son. Comedians Sandi Benton, Glen Tickle, and Winston Hodges have found humor in their own losses and will share those jokes in tribute to Lincoln. Wednesday 9/22 at 7:30 PM; $10, buy tickets here.

Family drama: CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is releasing his new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty. In his book, Cooper details the success and failures of his mother’s family, the Vanderbilts, who were once the wealthiest family in the United States. He’ll discuss the Vanderbilts’ journey with award-winning CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel in this in-person and virtual event from Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. Wednesday 9/22 at 7 PM; $37-$40 (includes signed copy of the book), buy tickets here.

Sights and sounds: Summer may be winding down, but free live music is here to stay. The Wharf decided to continue their free Wednesday at the Wharf concerts for a couple more weeks, so head to the Transit Pier after work and jam out to some funky tunes from bluegrass party band Trailer Grass Orchestra. Wednesday 9/22 from 7 PM to 9 PM; Free, learn more here.

Can’t wait to do this in the fall!

That’s all for today! Drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to let me know what you’re up to!

