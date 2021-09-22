Step back in time and into the quintessential Victorian era mansion – one of the finest homes in Culpeper! With 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 9 fireplaces, 5873 square feet of living space, and 1.5 acres, it is perfectly suited for a private residence, event venue, or B&B.

The home served as a Civil War hospital for confederate officers and later, a Union Army headquarters from 1863 to 1864. The home is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmarks register.

The design and architecture of the Hill Mansion is known as Italianate, popularized by architect Andrew Jackson Downing in the mid-1800s. It features distinctive cast-iron railing, 10-foot windows, 12-foot ceilings, and a dramatic stairwell entrance. It also has a large detached two-car garage and pottery shed.

The home is filled with antique furniture and historic artifacts, which are 100+ years old. These museum-quality pieces will convey with the home. The home is a few blocks from the Amtrak train station in Culpeper and is walking distance to restaurants, breweries, and shops.

Public water (filtered by a reverse osmosis water purification system), public sewer, natural gas, dual-zone heating & A/C, and incredibly fast 1GB (1000MB) Verizon Fios!

Contact Cindy Reed at 540-395-2167

