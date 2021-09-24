DC Police Officers Charged in Connection With Karon Hylton-Brown’s Death

An officer and a lieutenant in the Metropolitan Police Department have been charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for DC. Hylton-Brown, who being pursued by police while riding a moped, was killed when he was hit by a van that wasn’t involved in the chase.

Officer Terence Sutton has been indicted for second-degree murder, along with federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Sutton’s supervising lieutenant, Andrew Zabavsky, is also facing federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Four officers were placed on administrative following Hylton-Brown’s death.

According to the indictment unsealed today, Sutton allegedly “caused Hylton-Brown’s death by driving a police vehicle in conscious disregard for an extreme risk of death or serious bodily injury to Hylton-Brown.” Sutton and Zabavsky—who collectively have 30 years of experience on the force—also allegedly attempted to hide details surrounding the crash from MPD officials. The officers will appear in court this afternoon.

Join the conversation!