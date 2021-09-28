Prominent Right-Wingers Are Praising Bradley Beal’s Anti-Vax Comments

Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal revealed yesterday in a pre-season press conference that he chose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Today, he’s getting support from right-wing politicians.

Sebastian Gorka, who served as Deputy Assistant to the President in Trump’s administration, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson both tweeted their appreciation of Beal “destroy[ing] the vax myth” and called for “some answers” from federal health agencies.

Great questions by Wizard’s star @RealDealBeal23 Our federal health agencies owe Mr. Beal and the rest of America some answers. https://t.co/PZYlSVXdDc — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 28, 2021

“I would like an explanation to: people with vaccines, why are they still getting Covid?” he asked during the press conference. “Yeah, I had it, but that doesn’t mean I can’t get it again. It’s no different than somebody with the vaccine.”

Beal was unable to compete with the U.S. Olympic team this summer after he contracted the virus. His wife is openly anti-vax.