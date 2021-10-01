Here’s Who’s Speaking at the Women’s March in DC This Weekend

The Women’s March will return to Washington on Saturday. Just two days before the start of a Supreme Court term that will include the most serious challenge in years to Roe v. Wade, the agenda will focus on reproductive rights. Here’s who will speak at the rally, which begins at 12 p.m.:

*Comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo, who starred in the ABC sitcom Cristela, will host.

*Actress and activist Busy Philipps, best known for her role in Dawson’s Creek, will speak.

*Schuyler Bailar, a transgender swimmer and advocate for other trans athletes, will also give remarks.

*The rally will include performances by New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels, and singer-songwriter Adeline.

More details about the rally and march are available here.

Join the conversation!