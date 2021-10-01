Map: DC Street Closures for the Women’s March on Saturday

The Women’s March returns to Washington on October 2 for a rally in support of reproductive rights. According to the National Park Service, the event permit anticipates around 10,000 people will attend the march, starting at Freedom Plaza and ending at the Supreme Court.

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced a number of street closures and parking restrictions on Saturday starting at 7 AM. Street closures from 7 AM to 2 PM are marked in black, street closures from 2 PM to 4 PM are marked in green, and all parking closures are marked in blue.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, October 2:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

Street to 12 Street, NW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW 13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street, NW

This street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 2:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

These streets will not allow parking from 7 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 2:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

