Residence 406 at Perla Condominiums is a 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home laid out over 1,233 square feet with a large Western facing balcony! The home lives graciously, with an open-plan kitchen and living/dining area. The primary bedroom has an oversized ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet.

The secondary bedroom, on the other side of the home, is perfect for a lovely guest suite or comfortable private office. Other features include designer lighting, 9 foot+ ceilings with plenty of wall space for your artwork, white oak hardwood flooring and oversized Porcelanosa tile floors in both bathrooms. The Chef-caliber kitchen features abundant storage, a panelized Thermador appliance package with gas cooking and wifi-enabled ovens, organic cream quartz countertops, and custom Italian cabinetry.