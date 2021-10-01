Residence 406 at Perla Condominiums is a 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home laid out over 1,233 square feet with a large Western facing balcony! The home lives graciously, with an open-plan kitchen and living/dining area. The primary bedroom has an oversized ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
The secondary bedroom, on the other side of the home, is perfect for a lovely guest suite or comfortable private office. Other features include designer lighting, 9 foot+ ceilings with plenty of wall space for your artwork, white oak hardwood flooring and oversized Porcelanosa tile floors in both bathrooms. The Chef-caliber kitchen features abundant storage, a panelized Thermador appliance package with gas cooking and wifi-enabled ovens, organic cream quartz countertops, and custom Italian cabinetry.
The 66 residences at Perla are serviced by a full-time concierge, onsite property management, beautifully appointed lobby/lounge area, and rooftop sky-lounge and terrace outfitted with ample seating, a trellis covered in flowering greenery, and two gas grills. Residents can reserve the catering kitchen for intimate gatherings and while guests enjoy unobstructed views of Northwest DC from 9 stories up at Perla!
About the Developer:
Four Points LLC is a real estate development company specializing in mixed-use and urban infill development in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. Headquartered in Washington D.C., their team brings decades of industry leadership to an exciting portfolio of projects.
Address: 810 O Street NW WDC, 20001
Price: Priced at $899,900
Builder: Four Points LLC
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2-Bedroom / 2-Bathroom
Square footage: 1,233
View model: Sunday 12-4pm
Contact:
202.660.0108 or https://www.perladc.com