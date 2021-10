The Supreme Court returned to the bench October 4, and the justices were met by pro-life activists and pro-choice activists alike as they began a term in which abortion rights are expected to take center stage, and Roe v. Wade could be overturned. (The court is still closed to the public, but you can you can now listen in to oral arguments live from your home.) Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured the scene on Capitol Hill, where some activists were arrested for blocking the street.

