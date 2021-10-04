The ’90s Are Back in the Cocktail World in a Major Way. Here Are 6 Throwback Drinks to Try.

Carbonated cosmo
—with vodka and cranberry cordial—at Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW)
Lemon Drop
—with vodka, honey, lemon, and a sugared rim—at Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE)
Them Apples (appletini)
—with vodka, sour-apple liqueur, apple shrub, and lemon—at Gatsby (1201 Half St., SE)
Jell-O shots
—in flavors such as Ketel 1 martini and tequila sunrise, served with shots of Champagne—at Silver Lyan (900 F St., NW)
Dirty martini
—with tomato gin, basil, olive brine, and mozzarella—at Caruso’s Grocery (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE)
Espresso martini
—with Armagnac, coffee, and Fernet-Vallet, an apéritif—at Las Gemelas (1280 Fourth St., NE)
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.